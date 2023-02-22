EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Jimin of BTS to drop first solo album ‘Face’ on March 24

Courtesy: Jimin/Instagram

BTS member Jimin has officially announced his first ever solo album “Face” to be released via Big Hit Music on March 24 this year.

His solo project was revealed in a short teaser video that showed the name of the record. Big Hit Music said in a statement that “Face” is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist.


This makes Jimin the fourth BTS member to put out an individual release since the K-pop supergroup announced in June 2022 that its 7 members would focus on their solo careers.

The announcement immediately circulated on social media as fans get hyped up over the upcoming debut, with #Jimin_FACE making it to one of the top trending topics on Twitter.

