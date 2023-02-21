EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Alodia Gosiengfiao wedding sponsors among PH richest, influential Filipinos

Social media personality Alodia Gosiengfiao proudly share the set of her wedding sponsors revealing that they are from the country’s elite sector.

Alodia was married to businessman Christopher Quimbo, which was held at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City on Valentine’s Day.

Among the principle wedding sponsors are Senator Cynthia Villar and her husband, entrepreneur Manny Villar, celebrity doctors Vicki Belo and husband Hayden Kho, business tycoons Hans Sy of SM Investments, and Robina Gokongwei-Pe of Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc.

 

“With our parents and principal sponsors: Mr. Larry Chan and Mrs. Peggy Chan, Mr. Hans Sy and Mrs. Caroline Sy, Atty. Perry Pe and Mrs. Robina Gokongwei-Pe, Senator Manny Villar and Senator Cynthia Villar, Dr. Hayden Kho and Dra. Victoria Belo-Kho,” she wrote.

Netizens were amused with the wedding sponsor line up. Some say that the couple can easily recover their wedding expenses.

“Congratulations! Gift reveal: isang SM at isang Robinson, isang subdivision, isang hospital, 5 million cash,” a netizen commented.

“ROI [Return of Investment] agad,” another one commented.

Wedding of the year. Principal Sponsor pa lang kabog na! Branch ng SM, Branch ng Robinson, Branch Vista Mall, Branch ng Allday, Subdivision, Unli Derma, Unli wine, Unli Chocolates,” anothe posted.

