ABS-CBN’s G! Kapamilya Tour in Abu Dhabi sells out platinum tickets in less than a week

The star power and combustible cast chemistry of Zanjoe Marudo, Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, Joshua Garcia and host Eric Nicolas are flexing big time! These headliners for ABS-CBN’s G! Kapamilya tour stop in Abu Dhabi on March 18 already sold out the highest tier, the Platinum level tickets, in less than a week.

“Everyone is eager to party and have a good time over here. People are hopeful for 2023 and the positive energy that the cast of G! Kapamilya is emitting is generating great excitement in the community. They are looking forward to celebrating with the fun cast,” said ABS-CBN Global Head of Events and Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and North Africa Joseph Arnie Garcia.

After the successful return to holding events overseas last year following the long pandemic, ABS-CBN Global levels up in 2023 with a new event brand, G! Kapamilya. The brand promises to be the ultimate event experience for all ages, especially those who are fun, hip and game.

This coming March, ABS-CBN Global is bringing the new G! Kapamilya event brand on a three-city tour in Europe and the Middle East. The tour headlines international stars Zanjoe Marudo, Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, and Joshua Garcia with host, popular comedian Eric Nicolas.

Watch the Rock and Rollin’ Road to G! Kapamilya:

The exciting experience combines a night of star power, super fresh performances, and a unique meet-and-greet fan session.

Lucky fans in Europe and the Middle East can attend the debut of the G! Kapamilya tour on the following dates, times, locations, and ticket prices: