BTS member Suga to go on solo tour

Suga of K-pop group BTS announced his first-ever solo international tour as his alter ego, Agust D. This makes him the first member of the group to do a solo concert.

The rapper announced this in a livestream on Weverse and on his Instagram page.

The schedule of his shows are as follows: He will be in New York on April 26-27, followed by a one-night show at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Next is in Rosemont, Illinois for a three-day run of shows in May. Then, in California for five days of shows in Los Angeles and Oakland.

He is also set to make his way to Southeast Asia from the end of May until June. Countries include Jakarta, Bangkok and Singapore. He also announced to close his tour with a run of dates in Seoul, with dates for his performances in Japan still to be confirmed.

All seven members of BTS are working on solo projects as they complete mandatory military service but, Suga is the only one to be touring around the globe as a solo artist.

Tickets for his concert are set to go on sale on March 3. Fans in the US are able to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform, while ARMY member pre-sales will give fans the chance to buy tickets from March 1.