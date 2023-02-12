Ruffa Gutierrez confirms ALLTV show ‘MOMs’ no longer airing for now 

Actress Ruffa Gutierrez has accepted that her television show in new network ALLTV will be taking a pause from airing due to lack of revenues and low ratings.

Gutierrez hosted M.O.Ms (Mhies on a Mission) with Ciarra Sotto and Mariel Rodriguez.

“They spoke to us and I believe it’s not a ‘goodbye.’ I think it’s a ‘see you later.’ So, para sa akin, kinausap kami, sabi magpo-pause daw muna sila for a couple of months for them to fix their signal,” Gutierrez said.

“So I think it’s internal, and para sa akin, that’s normal. That’s expected if you’re launching a new business, a brand, what more a station, ‘di ba you’re gonna go through some pains? Hindi naman right away, magiging successful kaagad ‘yon,” she added.

Gutierrez however declined to give more details on the cancellation of programs in the embattled network.

“Hindi naman po ako ang may-ari ng istasyon at hindi ko masasagot ‘yan. I think we should wait for the official announcement of AMBS and ALLTV. Basta ang masasabi ko lang, na para sa akin, I am network-friendly,” she said.

“Napaka-grateful ko rin sa mga Villars kasi kahit nag-pause kami, we’re still being compensated. So, ‘di ba, napakabait ng mga boss? So, para sa akin, napaka-grateful ko, kasi hindi naman namin kasalanan kung may problema sa signal,” she added.

Gutierrez said that she and her co-hosts did their best to provide quality show.

“May assurance po, sinabihan kami. Hindi naman kami pinalayas. Kasi if it’s true, they would have said na tapos na, na hindi na kaya,”she added.

“Kasi, nag-advance taping naman kami, hindi naman po kami live. Like for three weeks, meron pa kaming ipapalabas na mga bagong materyal and in a few months, ang sabi, aayusin lang nila ‘yung mga internal and of course, we respect that,” the actress added.