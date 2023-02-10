EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘Never okay to spread fake news’: Jessy Mendiola hits false reports on new baby

Actress and vlogger Jessy Mendiola asked her followers to report accounts which are spreading false information and rumors against her newborn daughter.

Several netizens claimed that Mendiola’s first daughter with actor Luis Manzano has a birth defect which is why they didn’t immediately show the face of their newborn child.

All of the accounts spreading fake information claimed that Jessy’s baby Isabella Rose has a cleft palate.

“Please help us take down these videos by clicking the links and report as harassment or child abuse,” Mendiola wrote.

“It is NEVER okay to spread FAKE news. It is NEVER ok to spread negativity about having a cleft palate/lip. Respetuhin sana natin yung totoong may ganito,” she added.

Some of her followers reacted to her appeal with laughing emojis which Mendiola immediately called out.

“Sa lahat po ng nagreact ng ‘funny’ emoji. I hope you know that if you find this funny then you are EVIL,” she said.

In a Pep report, at least three of the accounts spreading the fake information could no longer be found on Youtube.

