Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano reveal face of new baby

New parents and couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano proudly share the photo of their baby daughter a month after she was born.

Mendiola celebrated the first month of Isabelle Rose since she was born by showing her face on her Instagram account.

“Hello world, meet Isabella Rose Tawile Manzano. Happy 1 month, our little Rosie,” she said in the caption.

Celebrities like Elisse Joson, Carla Abellana, Solenn Heussaff, Sofia Andres, Alex Gonzaga, Crisha Uy, and Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla congratulated the new mom on her baby’s first month.

Isabelle Rose was born on January 7.

“I never knew I could love like this. My little Rosie,” Mendiola said while sharing a photo of her holding her baby’s hand early this month.

Manzano on the other hand share a photo of him carrying the baby and calling her ‘peanut’.

The two first announced that they are expecting their first child last August.

They initially planned to get married again in the church but it all changed when they found out about their new blessing.