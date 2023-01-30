EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano reveal face of new baby

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

New parents and couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano proudly share the photo of their baby daughter a month after she was born.

Mendiola celebrated the first month of Isabelle Rose since she was born by showing her face on her Instagram account. 

“Hello world, meet Isabella Rose Tawile Manzano. Happy 1 month, our little Rosie,” she said in the caption.

Celebrities like Elisse Joson, Carla Abellana, Solenn Heussaff, Sofia Andres, Alex Gonzaga, Crisha Uy, and Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla congratulated the new mom on her baby’s first month. 

Isabelle Rose was born on January 7. 

“I never knew I could love like this. My little Rosie,” Mendiola said while sharing a photo of her holding her baby’s hand early this month. 

Manzano on the other hand share a photo of him carrying the baby and calling her ‘peanut’.

The two first announced that they are expecting their first child last August. 

They initially planned to get married again in the church but it all changed when they found out about their new blessing. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2023 01 30 at 12.55.16 PM

Song Joong Ki announced his marriage to Katy Louise Saunders

3 mins ago
Screen Shot 2023 01 30 at 1.00.45 PM

UAE Museum unveils Holocaust-survivor Torah scroll

1 hour ago
huawei

6 reasons why we love the newly launched tablet HUAWEI MatePad SE

1 hour ago
TFT NEWS freezing

Watch: UAE temperatures fall to near-freezing levels, ice layer forms on water stream in Jebel Jais

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button