Paolo Contis fears losing love of his three children

Kapuso actor and comedian Paolo Contis, recently appeared on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” to discuss a topic that has been weighing on his mind. Contis is scared of being completely shunned by his three children, two of whom he hasn’t seen or spoken to in years.

In the interview, Contis became emotional when discussing his two children with former EB Babe member Lian Paz and Kapuso actress LJ Reyes. He revealed that the last time he saw his children Xonia and Xalene, with Lian Paz, was six or seven years ago when they went to Cebu. He also shared that it has been two years since he last spoke to Summer, his only child with LJ Reyes.

Contis stated that he has tried to reach out to LJ Reyes and Summer, but as he says, “forgiveness takes time, healing takes time, and I’m giving that to LJ.”

When asked if he was afraid of his children being angry with him someday, Contis replied: “Takot na takot. Yung sa dalawa ko (Xonia and Xalene) gusto kong bumawi. ‘Yung kay Summer biglaan kasi. Lahat silang tatlo mahal ko siyempre. Pero ‘yung sa dalawa, malalim-lalim na ‘yung pagkukulang ko. So hindi ko sila masisisi,” said Paolo.

Contis shared that he feels a deeper sense of responsibility to his two children with Lian Paz, as he feels he has let them down in the past. He expressed his gratitude towards Lian Paz and her fiancé, basketball player John Cabahug, for doing a great job taking care of the children.

He also reminisced about his separation from LJ Reyes and the time they spent together with Summer and her firstborn child with Paulo Avelino. Contis stated that he misses Summer greatly and acknowledges the love he has for all his children. However, he fears that his children may grow to hate him since he wasn’t there for most of their lives, especially for Xonia and Xalene. He expressed his hope that they could eventually be friends and have a civil relationship, but acknowledged that he has no idea what the future holds.