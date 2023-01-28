EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

“Hindi kita papahiran ng cake”: Dina Bonnevie alludes to viral video promising waiter will be safe from cake-smearing

Veteran actress Dina Bonnevie recently celebrated her 61st birthday with a simple celebration and a teased a bit about the viral birthday of Alex Gonzaga.

“Hindi kita papahiran ng cake. Magpapasalamat ako sa’yo,” Dina told the waiter who brought her the cake.

“Cakes are to be eaten, and not to be pasted on other people’s faces,” she added.

Dina went viral when she spoke about a celebrity who had a bad attitude. Dina said that she gave a dressing down and hell when she got fed up with the celebrity’s tardiness.

Netizens were quick to jump that it was Alex since the two worked in a TV 5 teleserye.

Alex has apologized to the waiter involved in a viral clip during her birthday celebration last January 15.

Alex drew the ire and criticisms of netizens after she was seen smearing the icing of the cake to the waiter’s face.

In a short statement released to the media, the waiter identified as Allan Crisostomo, said that Alex personally went to apologize to him over the incident.

“Last January 17, 2023 around 6:30 PM nasa work po ako. Pumunta po si Ma’am Alex kung saan po ako nagwowork,” Crisostomo said.

“Then nag apologize and nagsorry siya saken tapos konting kwentuhan at sinabi ko po sa kanya na ok na po yung nangyari. Ok na po kami,” he added and ended his brief statement.

The employer of Crisostomo released the statement and photos in response to a number of requests for interviews from the media.

The statement of Crisostomo comes after the publicist of the Gonzaga family cleared Alex for misbehavior accusations.

