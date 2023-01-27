EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

JLo’s forthcoming film ‘Shotgun Wedding’ set in the Philippines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming romantic comedy flick “Shotgun Wedding” is set in the Philippines. Josh Duhamel, her co-star in the film, disclosed this trivia on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

However, the actor revealed that the entirety of the film was shot in several areas of the Dominican Republic.

Jennifer and Josh play a couple preparing to tie the knot in a beachside destination wedding when the ceremony is hijacked by pirates, and they must save everyone they care about. Indeed, it has some action as well!

The film, which also stars Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Coolidge, will be available on Amazon Prime on Friday.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

rain uae 2

Five places where it rained the most in UAE this week

50 mins ago
iStock 169959965 1

12 year-old boy dies after playing with father’s gun

53 mins ago
bea alonzo yellow

“I can never be friends with somebody I cannot trust”: Bea Alonzo finds it impossible to be friends with ex Gerald Anderson

1 hour ago
WORLDS LARGEST PIZZA 3

LOOK: New record set for “World’s Largest Pizza” on January 2023

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button