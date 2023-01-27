JLo’s forthcoming film ‘Shotgun Wedding’ set in the Philippines

Jennifer Lopez’s upcoming romantic comedy flick “Shotgun Wedding” is set in the Philippines. Josh Duhamel, her co-star in the film, disclosed this trivia on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

However, the actor revealed that the entirety of the film was shot in several areas of the Dominican Republic.

Jennifer and Josh play a couple preparing to tie the knot in a beachside destination wedding when the ceremony is hijacked by pirates, and they must save everyone they care about. Indeed, it has some action as well!

The film, which also stars Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Coolidge, will be available on Amazon Prime on Friday.