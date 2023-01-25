Alden Richards admits Julie Anne San Jose almost became his girlfriend

Kapuso superstar Alden Richards admitted to Boy Abunda that fellow Kapuso star Julie Anne San Jose almost became his girlfriend.

However, he admitted that it was his own actions that ultimately led to the end of their relationship.

“It was my fault po, Tito Boy. I decided mag-focus po talaga sa work. Hinihingi ko po ng sorry ‘yon sa kanya. It was a long time of parang naiwan ko po siya,” he said.

Alden revealed that he and Julie Anne had not spoken for seven years after their separation. However, he recently made efforts to settle their issues and discuss matters privately.

“Sabi ko ‘I’m really sorry for what happened. Iniwan kita. There’s no one to blame but me and sana napatawad mo na ako.’ Okay po siya kausap that time,” he said.

After that conversation, Alden and Julie Anne became good friends. The Kapuso actor also added that Winwyn Marquez also almost became his girlfriend.

“Busy siya, busy rin po ako,” Alden explained.

Alden stated that he is currently not dating anyone but is open to the idea.

“My very definition of dating is you go out tapos you spend time together,” he said.