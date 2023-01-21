EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

BBM to Tony G: “You are one of the strongest, most God-fearing women I know”

On January 20, the Smart Araneta Coliseum was filled with excited concertgoers, eagerly awaiting the performance of Filipino singer and actress Toni Gonzaga. However, one of the highlights of the night came before Gonzaga even took the stage: a video message from none other than the President of the Philippines, Bongbong Marcos.

Despite being abroad in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, Marcos made sure to send his birthday wishes to his godchild, Gonzaga. In the video message, which was shared by Gonzaga during her concert, Marcos expressed his admiration for her talents and her role as a mother, wife, and “ultimate multimedia superstar.”

Marcos also praised Gonzaga’s strength and resilience in the face of criticism, and thanked her for her support during his campaign for the presidency. “You are a blessing to me and to us all,” Marcos said in the video.

“Balita ko, ipinagdiriwang mo ang iyong 20th year sa showbiz industry kaya naman nais kong ipaabot, hindi lamang ang aking pagbabati kung hindi ang aking taos pusong pasasalamat,” added the President.

Gonzaga’s husband, Paul Soriano, also shared the video on Twitter, expressing his gratitude to Marcos for the birthday message.

It’s worth noting that Gonzaga was among the supporters of Marcos during his presidential campaign. The birthday greeting from the president highlights the close relationship between the two.

“You are one of the strongest, most God-fearing women I know… hindi ka nagpapatinag sa kabila ng mga batikos. Ang suporta mo ang isa sa mga naging matibay na sandigan ko sa aking paglakbay sa pagkapangulo. On your birthday, I would like to thank you for all that you have done to help me. Thank you for everything that you do. You are a blessing to me and to us all. May you continue to inspire people with your talent, your grace, your strength in many, many more years to come. I’m always here for you. Happy, happy birthday, Toni,” said Marcos.

