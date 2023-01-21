One thing that bashers have in common? INGGIT — Joey de Leon

Comedian and TV host Joey de Leon has shared his thoughts about bashers who always pick on artists.

In his latest video post on instagram, de Leon said that apart from ‘giting’ or courage of bashers to spew criticisms, the same letters also form the word ‘inggit’ or envy.

“Anong meron ang isang basher bukod sa giting o tapang para manira o mamuna ng ibang tao? Ang sagot, halu-haluin niyo ang mga letra ng salitang giting at makukuha niyo ang salitang inggit,” said de Leon in his video.

De Leon did not dwell into the details as to what the video is in relation with. However, Alex Gonzaga, who recently received a lot of criticisms online for smearing icing on a waiter’s face is one of the many artists to like the post.

Some artists like singer Geneva Cruz and TV personality Arnold Clavio commented emojis agreeing on the post.

Other netizens resonate his ideas with one of them saying “Correct lalo na Kung nakita na mas successful yung binabash nila kaysa sa kanila naku maraming nakikisawsaw.”

Another said, “Binabastos nga nya ibang celebrity pati Parents nya sa ibang tao pa kaya.Hindi inggit po tawag nyan..”

A user names Mark Edralin said “100% agree. Biblical po yan Sir Joey, galing sa inggit (envy) ang mga evil pratices like bashing – James 3:16”

De Leon recently worked alongside Alex Gonzaga’s sister, Toni, for a film titled My Teacher.