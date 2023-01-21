EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

“Kakampi ka ba?”: Friends of Alex Gonzaga defends her saying her cake smudging is ‘normal thing’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

In the midst of the backlash against Alex Gonzaga, who smeared cake on the face of a waiter at her advance birthday celebration in Makati, some have come to her defense. One of these individuals is director Roman Perez Jr., who has previously worked with Gonzaga on TV5.

In a Facebook post, Perez stated that he did not want to get caught up in the current controversy surrounding Gonzaga, but he wanted to share his thoughts about the controversial personality. He shared that he had worked with her for almost three years and he knew her well, and described her as a friend, a sister, and a troublemaker. He said that although she has some personalities that some people might find annoying, he had never seen her being disrespectful or unkind to her colleagues.

“Sobrang minomolde tayo ng paghuhusga. Hinahati tayo ng paniniwalang politika at moralidad? Perpekto ba tayo? Hindi ba tayo sumuka ng nalasing?” said Perez.

Meanwhile, singer Kris Lawrence has defended the actions of Filipino actress and host Alex Gonzaga. In a post on Instagram, Lawrence stated that he believed this to be a normal thing to do at a birthday party. He also suggested that the waiter may have benefited from the incident, as they would likely receive “something” as a result of going viral and gaining recognition.

Many netizens have criticized Lawrence’s statements, calling them “out of touch” and disrespectful to the waiter, who was humiliated in front of the high-profile guests at Gonzaga’s party. They have also pointed out that the act of smearing cake on someone’s face is not acceptable behavior, regardless of the context.

“So now its bad to put cake on someone’s face during a birthday? I thought that was a normal thing? People always have something negative to say. Let’s fast forward and after this event that waiter just went viral will probably get ‘somehing’ after and a LOT of sympathy, Most recognition he ever got as a waiter,” said Kris.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

23 year dog

23-Year-Old Chihuahua from Ohio claims Guinness title of World’s Oldest Living Dog

27 mins ago
TFT NEWS JOEY DE LEON

One thing that bashers have in common? INGGIT — Joey de Leon

1 hour ago
Bongbong Marcos Sara Duterte Toni Gonzaga Paul Soriano

BBM to Tony G: “You are one of the strongest, most God-fearing women I know”

2 hours ago
Pokwang Illegal Wife 1

Pokwang hints at ex-partner dating again

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button