“Kakampi ka ba?”: Friends of Alex Gonzaga defends her saying her cake smudging is ‘normal thing’

In the midst of the backlash against Alex Gonzaga, who smeared cake on the face of a waiter at her advance birthday celebration in Makati, some have come to her defense. One of these individuals is director Roman Perez Jr., who has previously worked with Gonzaga on TV5.

In a Facebook post, Perez stated that he did not want to get caught up in the current controversy surrounding Gonzaga, but he wanted to share his thoughts about the controversial personality. He shared that he had worked with her for almost three years and he knew her well, and described her as a friend, a sister, and a troublemaker. He said that although she has some personalities that some people might find annoying, he had never seen her being disrespectful or unkind to her colleagues.

“Sobrang minomolde tayo ng paghuhusga. Hinahati tayo ng paniniwalang politika at moralidad? Perpekto ba tayo? Hindi ba tayo sumuka ng nalasing?” said Perez.

Meanwhile, singer Kris Lawrence has defended the actions of Filipino actress and host Alex Gonzaga. In a post on Instagram, Lawrence stated that he believed this to be a normal thing to do at a birthday party. He also suggested that the waiter may have benefited from the incident, as they would likely receive “something” as a result of going viral and gaining recognition.

Many netizens have criticized Lawrence’s statements, calling them “out of touch” and disrespectful to the waiter, who was humiliated in front of the high-profile guests at Gonzaga’s party. They have also pointed out that the act of smearing cake on someone’s face is not acceptable behavior, regardless of the context.

“So now its bad to put cake on someone’s face during a birthday? I thought that was a normal thing? People always have something negative to say. Let’s fast forward and after this event that waiter just went viral will probably get ‘somehing’ after and a LOT of sympathy, Most recognition he ever got as a waiter,” said Kris.