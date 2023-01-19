EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Herlene Budol dismisses calls for her to join Miss Universe

Herlene Budol, the first runner-up of Binibining Pilipinas, expressed her support for Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Cortesi after she did not make it to the Top 16 of the pageant last weekend.

“Celeste maganda ka pa din. We love you,” Budol wrote on Facebook.

A netizen commented on her post, suggesting that she should reconsider joining Miss Universe Philippines.

“Wag natin ipilit hindi tayo pang MU pang bardagulan lang tayo, doon tayo saa kung saan tayo bagay. Ano sa tingin niyo,” she said.

Another netizen said that Budol could have landed in the Top 5 if she had joined the Miss Universe pageant.

“Malabo, bobo po ako, haha,” she said.

Last year, Budol made headlines when she joined Binibining Pilipinas. Some of her followers wanted her to win the Miss Grand Philippines title, but it went to Roberta Tamondong.

Her manager, Wilbert Tolentino, had encouraged her to join an international pageant and brought her to Miss Planet International in Uganda. However, the pageant was postponed due to unpaid obligations by the organizers.

