Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel says time to celebrate Filipino culture, pride

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel is raising the Filipino flag after winning the 71st edition of the pageant last weekend.

Gabriel said she was overwhelmed by the amount of support she has received from Filipino pageant fans.

“Y’all are so amazing I feel blessed to be half-Filipina. Maraming, maraming salamat sa support,” Gabriel told CNN Philippines.

“This is a time to celebrate Filipino culture and Filipino pride and I am honored to have your support so thank you,” she added.

Gabriel bested over 80 candidates from around the world, including the Philippines’ candidate, Celeste Cortesi.

“When I won, I can hear the cheering from so many Filipinos in the crowd I just feel the love from all across the world, it is an amazing feeling. It makes me feel proud to be a Filipina,” she said.

Gabriel is now planning her reign and settling in New York and Thailand because the new owner of the organization is based in Thailand.

She also hopes to visit the Philippines during her reign.