EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Angela Bassett wins Best Supporting Actress, beating nominees including Dolly De Leon in Golden Globe

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Photo from Instagram: @im.angelabassett

‘Black Panther’ star Angela Bassett bagged the Best Supporting Actress award at the recent Golden Globe awards on Wednesday, beating a strong list of nominees including Filipina actress Dolly De Leon.

De Leon, who starred in Palme d’Or 2022 winner “Triangle of Sadness,” Kerry Condon from “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Jamie Lee Curtis from “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and Carey Mulligan from “She Said” were among the contenders for the award this year.

This is Bassett’s second Golden Globe win. She first won an award in 1994 for the Musical and Comedy category.

Bassett was the first actor to win an award for a Marvel action film and the first one to be nominated, too.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is also nominated for Best Original Song with “Lift Me Up” sung by Rihanna in the end credits.

Before De Leon, Filipino-American actor Darren Criss also won a Best Actor award for his portrayal in the 2019 “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

mr pogi german

“24 hour jowa challenge” German vlogger arrested for alleged abuse of minor

19 mins ago
auction cars 90 vehicles dubai police rain

Dubai Police seize 90 vehicles for stunts during rainy weather

1 hour ago
Dubai Taxi with driver

Over 9,000 taxi drivers in Dubai to benefit from Golden Pension Plan

1 hour ago
Plastic Bags

UAE announces total ban on single-use plastic bags starting 2024

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button