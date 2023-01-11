Angela Bassett wins Best Supporting Actress, beating nominees including Dolly De Leon in Golden Globe

‘Black Panther’ star Angela Bassett bagged the Best Supporting Actress award at the recent Golden Globe awards on Wednesday, beating a strong list of nominees including Filipina actress Dolly De Leon.

De Leon, who starred in Palme d’Or 2022 winner “Triangle of Sadness,” Kerry Condon from “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Jamie Lee Curtis from “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” and Carey Mulligan from “She Said” were among the contenders for the award this year.

This is Bassett’s second Golden Globe win. She first won an award in 1994 for the Musical and Comedy category.

Bassett was the first actor to win an award for a Marvel action film and the first one to be nominated, too.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is also nominated for Best Original Song with “Lift Me Up” sung by Rihanna in the end credits.

Before De Leon, Filipino-American actor Darren Criss also won a Best Actor award for his portrayal in the 2019 “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”