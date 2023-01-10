LOOK: Celeste looks regal in new photos

Miss Universe Philippines, Celeste Cortesi, looks poised and ready to take on the Miss Universe 2022 pageant in a series of photos released on her Instagram account.

In the pictures, Celeste can be seen wearing the Miss Universe Philippines crown on her head, with one shot showing her surrounded by flowers.

The photos were taken ahead of the preliminary competitions and grand coronation night on January 14, which will take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States.

Miss Universe Philippines national director, Shamcey Supsup, expressed her admiration for Celeste, saying “I have nothing but love and admiration for our very own Celeste Cortesi. The weeks leading up to the pageant have been tough, but through the ups and downs, she has shown bravery, humility, and authenticity.”

Supsup went on to say “I have complete faith that you will bring honor and pride to the Philippines. To all her fans and supporters, please continue to pray for Celeste as she fulfills her destiny.”

The Miss Universe Philippines National Director even went as far as to proclaim Celeste as the next Miss Universe, saying “May I present to you… our next Miss Universe! #Manifesting.”

Celeste has previously competed in the Miss Earth pageant, where she was crowned Miss Earth Philippines in 2018 and placed in the top 8. She is now vying for the Philippines’ 5th Miss Universe crown, with the country having previously won the title four times with Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).