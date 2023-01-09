LOOK: ‘Mara Clara’ stars Judy Ann Santos, Gladys Reyes reunite in photos

Original ‘Mara Clara’ stars Judy Ann Santos and Gladys Reyes recently had the opportunity to reunite, as shown in photos shared on their social media accounts.

Reyes said that they saw each other during the birthday of Santos’ daughter Luna.

“Reunited after 5 years! Just like our serye Mara Clara, 5 long years! The last was in 2018 in our renewal of wedding vows and it was just a quick hello,” Reyes said.

Reyes also shared how she misses Santos alot.

“Finally today, on Luna’s 7th bday! I really missed u sis @officialjuday! So happy to see you and some of our good friends,” she added.

Reyes played the ultimate villain in the popular television drama, which aired from 1992 to 1997 and helped establish the careers of both Reyes and Santos. ‘Mara Clara’ was one of the longest-running television dramas of all time until it was surpassed by ‘Ang Probinsyano’, which aired for seven years.