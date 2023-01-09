LOOK: Angelica Panganiban, Maxene Magalona throw surprise bridal shower to Glaiza De Castro

Angelica Panganiban, Maxene Magalona, and other non-showbiz pals surprised Kapuso actress Glaiza De Castro with a bridal shower.

Maxene showed bits of the bridal shower in a well-decorated room with the slogan ‘bride to be’ in a series of Instagram stories.

Glaiza came to the location dressed casually and appeared to be uninformed of the wedding shower event.

“The coolest bride to be,” Maxene wrote while greeting the soon-to-be bride.

Other celebrities who attended the bridal shower were Sheena Halili, Isabel Oli-Prats, and Kakai Bautista.

Glaiza and her boyfriend David Raney tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2021.

The pair intends to rekindle their vows in the Philippines this month.