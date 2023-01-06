Donnalyn defends ‘be happy you have work’ post

Vlogger and online personality Donnalyn Bartolome remains unfazed in her recent post about being happy with work despite the criticisms she got from netizens.

In a long Facebook post which includes old photos of her hustling, she said that she had been through a lot. She also thanked those who did not take her post negatively.

“I’m posting to let you know that yung positivity na yun hindi nanggaling sa privilege, matter of fact, it came from experience.. hindi lang talaga ako pala-share ng hirap kasi lagi kong iniisip na baka lalo akong makabigat sa buhay niyo. Mali pala yun.. okay din pala na minsan malaman ng mga tao yung hirap mo at hindi lang yung success mo. Dahil achievements lang ang pinopost ko at hindi masyado yung hirap, though minemention ko yun sa vlog ko from time to time, I just don’t dwell kasi baka maging dark masyado, so dahil ganun nga, ang dating talaga is wala akong karapatan magsalita,” Donnalyn said.

“NakakaBaffle nga naman yung mga taong sobrang positive kasi parang wala silang dinadala, pero I realized matinding defense mechanism na pala nabuild ko.. Ang piliing maging masaya. Kahit wala na siya.. CHARRR. Kidding aside. Ang piliing maging masaya, kahit anghirap hirap na,” she added.

She also said that she can relate to those who were offended by her post who usually cited the challenges ordinary working Filipinos face daily.

“Sa lahat ng nasaktan, gusto ko malaman mo pinagdaanan ko din mga sinasabi niyo God knows. Nagcollect ako ng pictures. Dumating ako sa point na lumuluhod ako nagmamakaawa kay God para may makain the next day, pangbayad sa tuition.. sa bahay, bills,” she added.

“Naranasan kong wala nang trabaho kaya siguro sobra ko pahalagahan.. naranasan ko magcommute sa Bus, MRT, Jeep, FX, Tricycle.. yung pila, siksikan, init.. alam ko talaga. Pero siguro sa pagpapalaki talaga saakin kung bakit ako ganito. Janitor ang lolo ko noon, sasakay kami sa bus.. walang bahid na reklamo sa init at pagod kaya na-adapt ko siguro,” Donnalyn said.

She also recalled the jobs of her family members from her grandfather who was a janitor and her mother who was a vendor.

“Sa di tatapos ng post, I admitted mali ang choice of words ko. And I’m only sharing these experiences in hopes to show sincerity of me admitting that error and not just to save face, kasi like all of you may pinagdaanan din ako so last thing I’d want to do is hurt any of you. Madali magsorry pero how do you know the person really meant no harm? Pag nakilala mo siyang konti. That is the purpose of this post,” Donnalyn reiterated.

Despite this clarification, netizens still slammed Donnalyn for her lack of apology and toxic positivity.