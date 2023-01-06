EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Carlo Aquino breaks silence on dating rumors with Charlie Dizon

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Carlo Aquino has finally confirmed that he is dating fellow Kapamilya star Charlie Dizon.

The actor, who is currently promoting a new film with Barbie Imperial, admitted that he and Dizon are in the early stages of their relationship and are getting to know each other.

“Nagkasama kami sa ‘A Soldier’s Heart.’ Nagkakilala kami do’n. Tapos nag-US tour, mas nakilala ko siya. Pag-uwi, ayun (tuloy-tuloy na),” said Aquino.

The news follows rumors that the two were romantically involved, which were sparked by a group photo in late December that showed the pair in an affectionate pose.

Aquino confirmed that he was with Dizon and her family to welcome in the new year in La Union. The actor is also set to star in Black Sheep’s upcoming film “Love on a Budget” with Dizon.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

pal free shuttle

PAL announces free shuttle service for passengers Abu Dhabi to Dubai

3 hours ago
remulla111

‘Justice is served’: DOJ Sec. Remulla reacts on son’s acquittal on controversial drug case

3 hours ago
donnalyn bartolome

Donnalyn defends ‘be happy you have work’ post

3 hours ago
iStock 470724654

MoHRE imposes financial contributions on companies for low Emiratisation rate for 2022

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button