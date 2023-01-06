Carlo Aquino breaks silence on dating rumors with Charlie Dizon

Carlo Aquino has finally confirmed that he is dating fellow Kapamilya star Charlie Dizon.

The actor, who is currently promoting a new film with Barbie Imperial, admitted that he and Dizon are in the early stages of their relationship and are getting to know each other.

“Nagkasama kami sa ‘A Soldier’s Heart.’ Nagkakilala kami do’n. Tapos nag-US tour, mas nakilala ko siya. Pag-uwi, ayun (tuloy-tuloy na),” said Aquino.

The news follows rumors that the two were romantically involved, which were sparked by a group photo in late December that showed the pair in an affectionate pose.

Aquino confirmed that he was with Dizon and her family to welcome in the new year in La Union. The actor is also set to star in Black Sheep’s upcoming film “Love on a Budget” with Dizon.