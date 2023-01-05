Pia Wurtzbach talks about ‘burn out’

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach shared that she is not immune to stress and burning out.

Pia is currently in Scotland with her fiancé, Jeremy Jauncey, and his family. She said she feels tired because she did not get enough time to rest after her marathon training.

“I kept going as usual and kept filling up spaces in my calendar, thinking it was the right decision. ‘Laban lang!’ as we’d always say. That turned out to be the wrong move,” Pia said. “Naubos ako, kumbaga,” she added.

Pia admitted that there are times when she feels guilty when she takes time for herself.

“So grateful that this holiday season gave me the chance to properly SWITCH OFF,” she added.

The beauty queen said she finished all her commitments in Manila before finally deciding to take a break: “Just chilling. Not even answering messages or emails. Sometimes you need that. To 100% disconnect yourself from the grind.”

Pia then wishes everyone a happy and prosperous 2023. “And I hope those who wrote ‘get healthy’ in their goals/resolutions are still powering through!” she added.