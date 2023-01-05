EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Heart Evangelista, Chiz Escudero together again in Japan

Heart Evangelista and Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero have been spotted enjoying a family vacation in Japan, sparking speculation that their relationship has been rekindled. The couple was seen exploring various tourist sites in the country with Evangelista’s stepchildren, Quino and Chesi. This marks their first public appearance since Evangelista denied rumors of a breakup on December 31, 2022.

Photos of the couple on Evangelista’s Instagram page show them enjoying coffee at a cafe in Tokyo, and Escudero is also tagged in the caption. These images have led fans to speculate that the couple has reconciled, with many expressing their support for the pair and their hope for the best in their relationship.

Rumors of a separation between Evangelista and Escudero began to circulate on social media after Evangelista removed her marital surname from her Instagram account and announced in October 2022 that she would be staying abroad indefinitely. However, Evangelista’s statement that she would be spending the holidays with Escudero and his children seemed to put an end to the rumors.

The couple’s vacation in Japan has further fueled speculation that their relationship is back on track. Many fans have taken to social media to express their happiness at seeing the couple together and their hope that they will remain so.

