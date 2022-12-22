Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano dispel break up rumors 

Celebrity couple Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano deny that they have already parted ways as a couple.

The speculation comes as Cherry and Edu were no longer active on their social media accounts.

The two constantly post sweet photos of them together.

In a December 14 post, Cherry shared a family photo get together with Edu in it.

Photos showed that Edu bonded with the actress’ family including a relative who just arrived from New Zealand

On December 18, Edu shared a photo of him and Cherry in an event together with Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla.

Edu even called Cherry ‘gorgeous’ while Cherry replied saying Edu was ‘good looking’.

The two confirmed their relationship after their show and stint in the ABS-CBN series ‘Marry Me, Marry You’

The two were ex-lovers 21 years ago according to their previous interview.