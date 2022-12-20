Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez spark speculation of third baby

Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez have sparked speculation that they may be welcoming a third addition to their family.

On Monday, December 19, Lahbati took to Instagram to share photos of the couple during their recent trip to London, captioning the post, “Mom and dad contemplating baby [number three].” The post received a warm response from their loved ones, including Lahbati’s sister-in-law, actress Ruffa Gutierrez, and brother Raymond Gutierrez, who both expressed their excitement at the possibility of a third Gutierrez baby.

Lahbati and Gutierrez, who have been married since March 2020, are already parents to two sons, Zion and Kai. In a separate post, Lahbati shared glimpses of her recent trip to Korea with the boys, reflecting on the joy and challenges of raising them. “When I look at them, I wish I could slow down time,” she wrote. “It feels like I just gave birth to both of them a few days ago and suddenly we have a big boy who’s kind, intelligent and thoughtful and then a cheeky, immensely sweet, funny not so little bubba Kai.”

While it remains to be seen if Lahbati and Gutierrez will decide to welcome a third child, it’s clear that they are devoted parents who are deeply invested in their family. The couple recently took a trip to London to spend “alone time” together, in an effort to “keep the flame burning” in their marriage.