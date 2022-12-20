EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez spark speculation of third baby

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez have sparked speculation that they may be welcoming a third addition to their family.

On Monday, December 19, Lahbati took to Instagram to share photos of the couple during their recent trip to London, captioning the post, “Mom and dad contemplating baby [number three].” The post received a warm response from their loved ones, including Lahbati’s sister-in-law, actress Ruffa Gutierrez, and brother Raymond Gutierrez, who both expressed their excitement at the possibility of a third Gutierrez baby.

Lahbati and Gutierrez, who have been married since March 2020, are already parents to two sons, Zion and Kai. In a separate post, Lahbati shared glimpses of her recent trip to Korea with the boys, reflecting on the joy and challenges of raising them. “When I look at them, I wish I could slow down time,” she wrote. “It feels like I just gave birth to both of them a few days ago and suddenly we have a big boy who’s kind, intelligent and thoughtful and then a cheeky, immensely sweet, funny not so little bubba Kai.”

While it remains to be seen if Lahbati and Gutierrez will decide to welcome a third child, it’s clear that they are devoted parents who are deeply invested in their family. The couple recently took a trip to London to spend “alone time” together, in an effort to “keep the flame burning” in their marriage.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Masaar Sharjah 1

Nearly 1,000 homes to be built at nature-inspired Masaar development in Sharjah

2 mins ago
Mission Ferrari

Mission Ferrari mega-coaster set to thrill guests at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi early 2023

12 mins ago
Millipede burn

LOOK: Black “millipede burn” appears on child’s foot after stepping on insect

1 hour ago
Philippine Eagle 1000 peso bill

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to release 300 million Php1,000 polymer banknotes in early 2023

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button