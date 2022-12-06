‘Hindi kami mahal ng nanay namin’: Matet De Leon feels betrayed by Nora Aunor

Actress Matet De Leon speaks up against her adoptive mother and superstar Nora Aunor after the latter decided to compete with their gourmet business.

Matet said that Nora does not really treat her as her own child.

In her Youtube vlog, Matet recalled that she hyperventilated after Nora decided to share photos of her new gourmet business.

“Para akong trinaydor. Ampon na ampon ‘yung pakiramdam ko ngayon,” Matet said.

“Ang ibig sabihin lang nito, hindi talaga ako tinatratong anak. At ‘yung mga malalapit sa kanya, they also feel that mommy doesn’t love us. Hindi niya gagawin ito kung mahal niya kami. Ngayon ko lang na-realize talaga na hindi kami mahal ng nanay namin,” she said.

Matet said that she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and that her rift with her mom is not making her condition better.

She is also not confident that they can still patch things up.

“Parang hindi na kasi hindi ko alam kung paano mo magagawa ‘yan sa anak mo. Hirap na hirap kaming magkakapatid. Paulit-ulit na lang,” Matet said.

“Para kaming nakatali, para kaming nakabusal na sinasampal niyong lahat [na] wala kaming kwentang ampon. Hindi namin masabi sa inyo ‘yung pinagdaanan namin kasi masisira si mommy,” she added.

Nora has yet to address the allegations of her children against her.