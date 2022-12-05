Maricel Soriano says she’s not afraid being called ‘laos’

Diamond star Maricel Soriano revealed that she is not scared of losing fame even if she already spent many years of her life in the entertainment industry.

In an interview with her niece Meryll Soriano, Maricel said that she is aware that she will not be in the limelight forever.

“Hindi ako takot. Kasi from the start, bata pa ako, alam ko na iyan. Sinabi na nila sa akin,” she said. “Sabi nga nila, lahat ng bagay may katapusan… Kaya dapat laging handa. Dapat girl scout ka, laging handa,” she said.

“Hindi pwedeng hindi ka maging handa dahil parang buhay din ito na marami ng maaaring mangyari. Maaaring mangyari na sumikat ka – maraming, maraming salamat. Paano kung hindi? Maraming, maraming salamat pa rin dapat,” the diamond star added.

Maricel said that there will be new actors or actresses who will also make their own path in the industry.

“Kung sumikat ka, tapos na ‘yung time mo, bigay mo naman sa iba. Ganun talaga ‘yun eh. Natapos na ‘yung term mo, share it naman to others,” she said.

Maricel is set to make a television comeback with “Linlang,” co-starring Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, and JM de Guzman.