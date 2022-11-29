EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Eraserheads’ December concert their ‘final reunion’

The concert of OPM rock band Eraserheads in December will be the band’s last and final reunion.

In a press statement, Francis Luman, concert producer and president of WEU Event Management Services, said that for this reason they are preparing for a last epic show.

“This will be the last reunion of the group that’s why we want to give the fans one last epic show,” Luman said.

“This is definitely the last reunion of the Eraserheads in the Philippines,” Diane Ventura, co-producer and manager of frontman Ely Buendia said.

The band’s show is called ‘Huling El Bimbo’, a hint that this is the last time the group would perform together for their fans.

“Because we love our fans, we want to give them something different here. It’s the beginning of a new chapter in our lives and we also want them to have a special memory of Eraserheads as we move forward,” Buendia said.

