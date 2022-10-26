PH bet finishes in Top 20 of Miss Grand International 2022

The golden crown of the Miss Grand International remains elusive for the Philippines as the country’s bet, Roberta Tamondong, finishes in the Top 20 of the competition.

Roberta was not able to enter the Top 10 of the competition after the sports wear round.

The Top 10 candidates are:

• Mauritius (Miss Popular Vote)

• Czech Republic

• Puerto Rico

• Thailand

• Spain

• Indonesia

• Brazil

• Colombia

• Venezuela

• Cambodia

Roberta was aiming to win the first Miss Grand International title. Last year’s bet Samantha Panlilio was not able to enter the semi-finals while Samantha Bernardon won 1st runner-up in 2020.

The Miss Grand International was held in Indonesia and was celebrating it’s 10th anniversary.