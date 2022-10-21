WATCH: Taylor Swift drops teaser video of latest album ‘Midnights’

Award-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift is set to release her latest album ‘Midnights’ on October 21.

Hours prior to the release of the 13-track album, Taylor dropped a teaser video on her official Instagram account, where she is seen in a variety of outfits ranging from casual to classic Hollywood flair.

“Here’s the teaser trailer for the videos I’ve made for Midnights. Thank you @amazonmusic for premiering this, the first video for Anti-Hero will be out tomorrow at 8am ET. And Midnights will be here SO SOON!!!,” read Taylor’s post on Instagram.

Taylor’s new album “Midnights,” which features a duet tune with Lana Del Rey, is made up of 13 tracks and tells the story of “13 restless nights strewn throughout [her] life.”

Watch the video here: