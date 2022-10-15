Amid bashing spree, GMA throws support to Bea Alonzo

Due to non-stop bashing being received by GMA star Bea Alonzo, the company issued a statement of support to the actress.

“Nananatiling buo ang suporta at pagpapahalaga ng GMA Network kay Ms. Bea Alonzo bilang isang aktres at aming Kapuso,” the network said.

GMA also praised Alonzo for her portrayal in the remake of Korean drama series ‘Start Up’.

“Masaya kami sa magandang pagtanggap ng Filipino audience sa “Start-Up PH” at sa mahusay na pagganap ni Bea sa kaniyang role katambal ni Alden Richards. Nagpapasalamat kami sa fans, supporters, at followers ni Bea at ng GMA Network sa patuloy na pagmamahal,” the network added.

“Wala sa kultura ng Kapuso ang paninira sa kahit sino man at hindi rin namin pinapayagan na pagsalitaan ng hindi totoo ang aming mga artista at programa,” it added.

The network also said that show business is a small industry and it hopes that good relations will prevail among celebrities.

The statement did not directly address the reason why it needs to issue a statement. But onlines posts refer to the recent interview of Alonzo’s manager Shirley Kuan who slammed Lolit Solis’ non-stop tirade against Alonzo.

Solis repeatedly called out and hit Alonzo on her Instagram account..

Talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that the main reason could be when Solis was removed from the list of invited guests in an event organized by Alonzo and her manager.