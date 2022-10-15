EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Amid bashing spree, GMA throws support to Bea Alonzo

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago

Due to non-stop bashing being received by GMA star Bea Alonzo, the company issued a statement of support to the actress.

“Nananatiling buo ang suporta at pagpapahalaga ng GMA Network kay Ms. Bea Alonzo bilang isang aktres at aming Kapuso,” the network said. 

GMA also praised Alonzo for her portrayal in the remake of Korean drama series ‘Start Up’.

“Masaya kami sa magandang pagtanggap ng Filipino audience sa “Start-Up PH” at sa mahusay na pagganap ni Bea sa kaniyang role katambal ni Alden Richards. Nagpapasalamat kami sa fans, supporters, at followers ni Bea at ng GMA Network sa patuloy na pagmamahal,” the network added.

Screen Shot 2022 10 15 at 9.51.56 AM

“Wala sa kultura ng Kapuso ang paninira sa kahit sino man at hindi rin namin pinapayagan na pagsalitaan ng hindi totoo ang aming mga artista at programa,” it added.

The network also said that show business is a small industry and it hopes that good relations will prevail among celebrities. 

The statement did not directly address the reason why it needs to issue a statement. But onlines posts refer to the recent interview of Alonzo’s manager Shirley Kuan who slammed Lolit Solis’ non-stop tirade against Alonzo. 

Solis repeatedly called out and hit Alonzo on her Instagram account..

Talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that the main reason could be when Solis was removed from the list of invited guests in an event organized by Alonzo and her manager. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

168747328 5869840889717042 5467331212844640839 n

Rockwell Land goes to Dubai, shares their new projects perfect for OFWs

4 hours ago
TFT buko 1

Family seeks help after coconut fell on baby’s head

5 hours ago
308795422 621283676307150 1138988953706561458 n

Over 43,000 Filipino winners cashed more than AED 43,000,000 with Mahzooz

6 hours ago
CHINASEA

Filipino family considers food trip their bonding moment; recommends China Sea Restaurant in Deira

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button