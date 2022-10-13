EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Miss Intercontinental PH Gabrielle Basiano wears Ibong Adarna national costume

Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental Gabrielle Basiano chose to wear a national costume inspired by the Ibong Adarna legend.

“This amazing costume showcases the story of folklore that tells about love, sacrifice and fantasy. This costume centers around the story of catching a mythical bird that possesses magical power,” she wrote on the Binibining Pilipinas Facebook page.

“It is very much hard to catch which represents my dedication and determination towards getting the back to back crown,” Gabrielle added.

Gabrielle’s gray gown represent the power of Adarna turning people into stones after hearing its songs.

“It’s a huge challenge in the pageant that she is confident to surpass,” she added.

The Miss Intercontinental National Costume competition was livestreamed on their YouTube channel at 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Some netizens are happy with her simple costume but others expressed disappointment because they are expecting a lot from Gabrielle knowing that she set the bar too high during the Binibining PIlipinas competition.

The grand coronation night is set on October 15 in Egypt.

