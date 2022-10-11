EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Miss Globe PH Chelsea Fernandez wins Head-to-Head challenge

Staff Report

Philippine bet Chelsea Fernandez bagged the victory on the Head-to-Head challenge round of the Miss Globe 2022 competition held in Albania.

“Congratulations are in order to the intelligent and beautiful queens of the Miss Globe beauty pageant 2022. Miss Philippines Chelsea Fernandez – winner of ‘Head to Head’ challenge,” the organization said in its social media account.

Apart from Chelsea, beauty queens from UAE, USA, Colombia, and Ghana made the Top 5 of this category.

Chelsea also made it to the finals of the pageant’s telent competition where in she performed the song ‘Diamonds’.

“It was a fun experience performing with an international crowd and sharing with the globe how talented Filipinos are,” Chelsea said.

Chelsea is vying for a back-to-back win for the Philippines.

Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne will crown her successor on October 15.

