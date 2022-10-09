Filipinos to witness Andrew E perform live in back-to-back ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ Tagalog Rap Festival concert this October

The “King of Pinoy Rap” will soon visit and perform in front of Filipino fans in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in a back-to-back weekend performance!

Two of the largest venues in the UAE will be filled by thousands of Pinoy fans as Andrew E will perform in the highly-anticipated “Bagong Pilipinas” hit for the forthcoming Tagalog Rap Festival Dubai Tour!

On Saturday, October 22, the master rapper will make his debut at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Center (ADNEC). On Sunday, October 23, another performance will take place in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

When he toured with then-candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos on their campaign caravans, the well-known, multiple award-winning hiphop and rap musician made news with his wildly popular crowd favorite, “Bagong Pilipinas, Bagong Mukha.” As he plays with Dongalo Wreckords Artists like as Jawtee, 3 Digitz, Crazzy G., Mananabaz, D.F.T., Endang & Jhoan, Bastee & Donman, and Julius Tha Drummer, Andrew E takes the enthusiasm and intensity of these enormous crowds to the UAE stage.

An incredible evening of music, rap, and thrilling performances will be presented to Filipinos by the “Bagong Pilipinas” Rap Icon and Dongalo Wreckords Artists. Andrew E was named the top performer who sparked interest in and brought attention to the most recent winners of the Philippine elections. His popularity and charm have made him an indisputably loud entry in the Filipino Concert record books for more than 25 years!

Andrew Ford Valentino Espiritu, often known as “Andrew E,” is well-known for his relatable lyrics in his raps and songs. He originally gained popularity in 1991 with his huge hit song “Humanap Ka Ng Panget,” which was later converted into a film and became a box-office success.

And today, more than three decades later, he remains one of the Philippines’ most skilled hiphop and rap superstars, with over 2.5 million Facebook fans alone.

Catch Andrew E brought to you by LDH Events and MDM Global this coming October 22-23, 2022 at the ADNEC in Abu Dhabi and the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. Tickets start from AED75 in Dubai and AED125 in Abu Dhabi.

Get your tickets here at:

October 22 Abu Dhabi: https://platinumlist.net/artist/1379/andrew-e

October 23 Dubai: https://www.coca-cola-arena.com/en/events/Bagong-Pilipinas-Tagalog-Rap-Festival

You can also get tickets by calling: 055 730 2495 or from Platinumlist or at Virgin Megastore.