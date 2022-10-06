Heart Evangelista makes cameo appearance in Netflix show ‘Bling Empire’

Heart Evangelista’s international career is gaining more momentum as she makes a special cameo appearance in the hit Netflix show the ‘Bling Empire’.

Heart shared a clip of her scene on her Instagram account. It showed that cast member Kane Lim hosted a special dinner to his special celebrity friend who turned out to be Heart.

Fellow cast member Kelly Mi Li also attended.

Kane said that their food was Filipino-inspired to celebrate Heart.

“Heart Evangelista is one of the most famous and beloved actresses in the Philippines. I wanna throw something epic for her. I want her to feel welcome, and maybe she misses Filipino food,” Kane explained.

Heart also gave a gift to Kane but the latter initially doesn’t want it. The gift turned out to be a cubic zirconia necklace.

‘Bling Empire’ is a reality show that showcases Asian and Asian-American fun seekers in their luxurious parties and events,