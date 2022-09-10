‘Our only priority is Jude’: Markus Paterson reveals breakup with Janella Salvador ‘almost a year ago’

Markus Paterson has spoken out about his split from actress Janella Salvador, revealing that they split “almost a year” ago.

On September 9, the actor confirmed that he has separated from Salvador through a post on his Instagram Stories. He also stated that both of them are “happy in life.”

“Just to clear up the facts, me and Janella have been broken up for almost a year. She’s happy in life, and I’m happy in life and our only priority is Jude,” he said, referring to their son.

Paterson later clarified his remark in a recent “Boys After Dark” podcast episode, saying that his previous relationships had taught him to “never *expletive* date someone in the industry.”

“What I said in the podcast wasn’t actually about her but I understand that it was open to misinterpretation because of the way I phrased it [and] since we never actually announced our break up,” said the actor.

Paterson recently became the subject of controversy after a February interview with talent manager-comedian Ogie Diaz resurfaced online. During the interview, Salvador discussed the trauma of being around drunk men and admitted that she and Paterson were still “working on” making changes to his alcohol consumption.