EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘Our only priority is Jude’: Markus Paterson reveals breakup with Janella Salvador ‘almost a year ago’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Markus Paterson has spoken out about his split from actress Janella Salvador, revealing that they split “almost a year” ago.

On September 9, the actor confirmed that he has separated from Salvador through a post on his Instagram Stories. He also stated that both of them are “happy in life.”

“Just to clear up the facts, me and Janella have been broken up for almost a year. She’s happy in life, and I’m happy in life and our only priority is Jude,” he said, referring to their son.

Paterson later clarified his remark in a recent “Boys After Dark” podcast episode, saying that his previous relationships had taught him to “never *expletive* date someone in the industry.”

“What I said in the podcast wasn’t actually about her but I understand that it was open to misinterpretation because of the way I phrased it [and] since we never actually announced our break up,” said the actor.

Paterson recently became the subject of controversy after a February interview with talent manager-comedian Ogie Diaz resurfaced online. During the interview, Salvador discussed the trauma of being around drunk men and admitted that she and Paterson were still “working on” making changes to his alcohol consumption.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 996939690 1

Padilla proposes Feb. 1 to become PH’s ‘National Hijab Day’

6 hours ago
Nolet Fulgencio AGRI BUSINESS

Dubai OFWs urged to venture into Agriculture businesses with help from PH gov’t

7 hours ago
NCRPO photo

PH to increase police presence in Manila to combat crimes during ‘-Ber’ months

9 hours ago
DICT Philippines jpg

DICT aims to revive free public Wi-Fi service in Philippines within 3 months

9 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button