No injuries reported after fire breaks out in residential building in Dubai

The Dubai Civil Defense has put out a fire that broke out at a 12-floor residential building in Barsha Heights (TECOM), Dubai on Wednesday, September 7 shortly before 9pm.

The fire reportedly started from the 7th floor of the building and scattered through the facade of Al Meer Tower which is next to the Ramee Rose Hotel.

Emergency response units including helicopters were deployed and were able to put the fire under control at 10:00pm.

The Dubai Media Office confirmed that all tenants were evacuated and there are no injuries reported from the incident.

TFT Readers shared a clip showing the fire up-close and a post-incident photo today, September 8.

Photo courtesy of: Samuel Nerona

