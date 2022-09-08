Heart Evangelista’s mom praying for her daughter and Chiz 

The mom of Heart Evangelista broke her silence amid break up speculations between Heart and her husband Senator Chiz Escudero.

Cecilia Ongpauco, told ABS-CBN News Thursday that she believes the couple will be able to survive whatever challenges they are going through right now.

“It’s their private life so I am just praying for them. I know they will be OK! I’ve known Chiz to be a mature and grounded person that’s why I am happy for my daughter,” Cecilia said.

Cecilia added that she has no personal knowledge on the marital status of her daughter and Escudero.

“I have not spoken to anybody,“ she stressed.

In her recent vlogs, Heart said that she is now going through personal struggles in life. Despite these, Heart said that she remains grateful for all of her blessings.

“I’ve always been such a happy person and I’ve always been somebody who just goes against the tides and just let the waves crash on me. I’m not gonna lie – I’ve been going through a lot of personal stuff in my mind. But at the end of the day, I am still very, very grateful [for] as long as there is life, there is hope,” Heart said in a vlog on Friday.

“I am not gonna deny that I have been going through personal struggles. I feel a lot of pressure in my life. Basically now, I am really in a search for just being happy,” she added.