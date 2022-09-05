WATCH: Cabin crew welcoming toddler son on board flight goes viral

Netizens are gushing over a sweet moment between a cabin crew and her son whom she welcomed on board a flight from London to Dubai.

In the video, the 20-month-old boy can be seen handing over his passport to his mom who welcomed him with a hug.

The flight attendant shared the sweet moment on her instagram with the caption “The biggest VIP I’ve ever had the pleasure of boarding, and fly back to Dubai 🥰 💙 #myson”

The video has more than 17.8k hearts since it has been posted.

The heart-warming short video has been shared in several media outlets and netizens cannot help but express their love for the touching moment.

Several netizens commented on how cute the toddler traveler is who can be seen waving to the camera at the end of the clip.

