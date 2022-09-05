EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Vhong Navarro maintains innocence from Deniece Cornejo case, blames self for infidelity

Kapamilya TV host Vhong Navarro maintains his innocence over the rape case filed by Deniece Cornejo against him. Charges have been filed by the Taguig City Prosecutors Office last August 31.

Cornejo accused Navarro of rape in January 2014 in her condominium unit.

“Ang pagkakasala ko, ang kasalanan ko dito ay noong niloko ko ang girlfriend ko, at ito na yung wife ko ngayon,” Navarro said in an interview with ANC.

RELATED STORY: Taguig prosecutors file rape case vs. Vhong Navarro

“Lahat ng ibinibintang nila sa akin ay hindi totoo yun. Ako ay nagsasabi ng totoo. Alam ng Panginoon na nagsasabi ako ng totoo,” he added.

Last July, the Court of Appeals ordered the filing of charges against the actor.

In a Pep.ph report, Vhong’s lawyer Alma Mallonga said the rape accusations have been junked by courts due to inconsistencies in her statements and evidence.

READ ON: Bianca Lapus defends ex-husband Vhong Navarro over legal battle

The lawyer said that im Cornejo’s two sworn statements, there was no mention of rape against Vhong.

“The events, contained in 8 paragraphs of the complaint, ended with Mr. Navarro leaving the condo unit at her request,” Mallonga said.

“She states: ‘He tried to insist that I let him stay longer (in the condo) and even made jokes about sleeping over… I told him, ‘No, di puwede talaga,’ so finally he conceded… Thereafter, Kuya Vhong left my unit by himself,” the lawyer added.

