TV 5 apologizes to Vice Ganda over wrong news involving Marian Rivera

TV 5 has apologized over the news item that was read by Gretchen Ho in an episode of ‘Frontline sa Umaga’ that said Vice Ganda and Marian Rivera ended their rift.

The news item was called out by the Unkaboggable Star on his Twitter account and said that the news report was malicious and incorrect.

“We issued an erratum this morning on #FrontlineSaUmaga for yesterday’s erroneous news report,” Gretchen said.

“Rest assured, we are reviewing internal processes to make sure this doesn’t happen again. Apologies to @vicegandako and Ms. Marian Rivera. We will do better,” she added.

Vice accepted the apology and said that he appreciates it.

“Thank you @gretchenho. I appreciate it,” Vice said.

