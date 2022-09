Jason Abalos and Vickie Rushton are now married after 10 years of being together.

Jason, who won a seat as a provincial board member in Nueva Ecija in the last election, announced in June that he proposed to Vickie in September of last year.

Videos of the memorable day of the couple was shared online by the couple’s friend Marco Alvcaraz. In the video, Rushton can be seen walking down the aisle.

Photos of the newly wed was also shared on instagram by NicePrint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto)