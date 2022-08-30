EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

K-drama actress Yoo Joo-eun passes away at 27

South Korean actress Yoo Joo-eun, known for her roles in the shows “Big Forest” (2018) and “Joseon Survival Period” (2019), died on Monday in an apparent suicide. She was 27.

Her elder brother confirmed the news through her personal Instagram account, which has since been deactivated, the reports said.

“On August 29, 2022, Joo-eun left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo-eun on her way. As per Joo-eun’s last request, I am sharing this post,” he was quoted as saying by Korean media outlet Soompi.

The brother shared the actress’ final note which began with an apology to her loved ones and gratitude for their love and support.

“I am sorry for leaving first. I am especially sorry to Mom, Dad, Grandma, and Oppa [older brother] My heart screams that I don’t want to live. Life without me may be empty, but please live on bravely. I will keep watch of everything. Don’t cry. You’ll be hurt,” Yoo Joo-eun reportedly wrote.

