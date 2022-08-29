LOOK: Filipino stars Joshua, Sofia, Maja shine with Hollywood counterparts

While attending an event in Switzerland over the weekend, Joshua Garcia, Maja Salvador and Sofia Andres mingled with some Hollywood stars.

They have updated their Instagram accounts with photos with George Clooney, Anthony Anderson, Glen Powell and Paul Wesley

The three Filipino celebrities were among the guests at an event hosted by the luxury watch brand Omega, which they attended along with Salvador’s fiancé Rambo Nunez, and Andres’ boyfriend Daniel Miranda, local media reports said.

Going by their latest posts, they also went to see a golf event presented by Omega. It is uncertain if Garcia, Andres and Salvador and their team are attending more events in the coming days, a report ABS CBN pointed out.

Garcia is currently one of the lead stars in the ABS-CBN TV adaptation of “Mars Ravelos’: Darna.”