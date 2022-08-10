LOOK: Ynna Asistio ties the knot, expecting first baby with non-showbiz BF

Ynna Asistio is expecting her first baby with non-showbiz partner Bully Carbonell! Double after they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony.

The couple confirmed that they are expecting their first baby.

On her Instagram Stories, Ynna shared the update with lovely photos from the intimate ceremony and the actress and Carbonell were seen posing for their official wedding photos, taken at their reception venue in Muntinlupa City.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Solenn Heussaff flaunts growing baby bump in latest photo shoot

Celeb favorite Nice Print Photo shared photos of the couple and the studio greeted the couple posting, “ Congratulations Bully Carbonell and @asistioynna.”

Among the guests at the wedding were actresses Arlene Muhlach and Jennica Garcia and Ynna looked graceful in her white wedding dress paired with a pink bouquet while Bully stood happily beside her in his gray suit and tie.

Asistio’s family, including her mother Nadia Montenegro, were also seen at the wedding reception.

“Congratulations and best wishes to @bullyxcarbonellx and our dear @asistioynna! I am so proud of you guys. May the Lord keep you and Bully safe and strong in your marriage,” Muhlach greeted the couple.