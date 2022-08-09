Pinoy-made animated film ‘Tella’ sweeps awards at international film festivals

The 23-year-old animator Zachary John Conlu’s short film “Tella” recently bagged back-to-back awards at the Toronto Indie Shorts and the Reale Film Festival with the movie also earning multiple recognitions in different film festivals across the globe.

The 12-minute animated film recently also got honored with the Best Composer award at the Toronto Indie Shorts Festival and was adjudged the monthly winner for Best Soundtrack at the Reale Film Festival.

The movie traces the journey of a little girl in a good night’s sleep, who was woken up by a fallen star and has been written and directed by Filipino animator Zachary Conlu, who honed his skills under the Animation Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.