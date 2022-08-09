EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Pinoy-made animated film ‘Tella’ sweeps awards at international film festivals

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The 23-year-old animator Zachary John Conlu’s short film “Tella” recently bagged back-to-back awards at the Toronto Indie Shorts and the Reale Film Festival with the movie also earning multiple recognitions in different film festivals across the globe.

The 12-minute animated film recently also got honored with the Best Composer award at the Toronto Indie Shorts Festival and was adjudged the monthly winner for Best Soundtrack at the Reale Film Festival.

The movie traces the journey of a little girl in a good night’s sleep, who was woken up by a fallen star and has been written and directed by Filipino animator Zachary Conlu, who honed his skills under the Animation Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT August 9 maggie

Maggie Wilson reveals details of estranged husband’s alleged affair, posts photos of ‘other woman’

3 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler generic

Sharjah Ruler to provide AED50,000 for families affected by forced evacuations due to flash floods

3 hours ago
pope francis vatican easter vigil

Pope Francis condoles with PH on Fidel Ramos’ death

3 hours ago
Imee Marcos

Sen. Imee Marcos tests positive for COVID-19 after experiencing ‘raging fever’

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button