Super Junior apologizes to Filipino fans for postponing concert

K-pop icons Super Junior apologised to the Filipino fans after it postponed their Super Show 9: Road concert in Manila following the unexpected passing of member Eunhyuk‘s father.

Leader Leeteuk said at the stage of the Mall of Asia Arena in presence of bandmates Yesung, Shindong, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun, said that they went through a lot of discussions on coming to Manila and eventually decided to come.

The tragic news of Eunhyuk’s father’s passing came as the Super Junior members were preparing to depart from Korea for their concert in the Philippines and Super Junior announced it would no longer push through with the Philippine leg of its “Super Show 9” world tour, but decided to still “meet and greet” fans some of whom flew to Manila from other parts of the archipelagic country and from overseas.

“A lot of you have come today from afar but I’m really sorry that we can’t proceed with the concert today,” Ryeowook said.

Concert host Kring Kim told fans to keep their tickets, for the rescheduled show and local concert producer PULP Live World said it would release a “detailed explanation on ticket[s] and new show schedule” in the coming days.