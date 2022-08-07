EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Super Junior apologizes to Filipino fans for postponing concert

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

K-pop icons Super Junior apologised to the Filipino fans after it postponed their Super Show 9: Road concert in Manila following the unexpected passing of member Eunhyuk‘s father.

Leader Leeteuk said at the stage of the Mall of Asia Arena in presence of bandmates Yesung, Shindong, Donghae, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun, said that they went through a lot of discussions on coming to Manila and eventually decided to come.

The tragic news of Eunhyuk’s father’s passing came as the Super Junior members were preparing to depart from Korea for their concert in the Philippines and Super Junior announced it would no longer push through with the Philippine leg of its “Super Show 9” world tour, but decided to still “meet and greet” fans some of whom flew to Manila from other parts of the archipelagic country and from overseas.

“A lot of you have come today from afar but I’m really sorry that we can’t proceed with the concert today,” Ryeowook said.

Concert host Kring Kim told fans to keep their tickets, for the rescheduled show and local concert producer PULP Live World said it would release a “detailed explanation on ticket[s] and new show schedule” in the coming days.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT August 7 snake

Video of snake passing by two girls in Saudi Arabia goes viral

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 07 at 5.58.34 PM

Online Filipino radio station in Kuwait launches “Talent Quest 2022”

2 hours ago
sharjah taxis

Taxi fares rolled back in Sharjah after drop in fuel prices

2 hours ago
TFT August 7 father

Dubai man dies after being assaulted at nightclub in Spain

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button