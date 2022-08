Pop girl group MNL48 is set to undertake a nationwide tour.

Dubbed “The Breakthrough,” the touring show will feature MNL48’s seventh single, “No Way Man”.

No detail of the dates of the tour have bee released, but it said in a teaser that fans should “stay tuned” for further announcements.

The sister group of Japan’s AKB48, MNL48 was launched in 2018 and it also carried out a live performances at the music festivals P-Pop Con in April and Tugatog in July.