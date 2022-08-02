LOOK: Catriona Gray’s Binibining Pilipinas 2022 earrings impress Vice Ganda, netizens

Catriona Gray’s “chandelier” earrings stole the opening number of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 and wowed Kapamilya host Vice Ganda and social media users alike.
After the performance, hosts Catriona and Nicole Cordoves said their opening spiels. And social media users were quick to notice how large Miss Universe 2018’s earrings were.
Comedian Vice Ganda quipped that Catriona’s earrings were ‘plain’.
Sana naghikaw si Catriona. Ang plain e! #BinibiningPilipinas
— jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) July 31, 2022
Here are some of the comments from other netizens:
yung hikaw ni Catriona tinalo chandelier ng mayaman naming kapitbahay. #BinibiningPilipinas2022 #CatrionaGray
— benny (@bbenny_ss) July 31, 2022
Taray ng earrings ni cat hahaha #BinibiningPilipinas2022 #BbPilipinas2022
— Patch Cortesi (@Camilaaalba) July 31, 2022